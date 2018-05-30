Best and worst of SmackDown Live- 29 May, 2018

SmackDown delivered in a big way after a disappointing RAW.

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018, 08:54 IST 17.97K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

SmackDown Live was a pretty fun show overall

This week, SmackDown Live came to us from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. Unlike WWE RAW, it was a very entertaining watch from start to finish. I must say that it was very difficult to identify things that did not work during the show. After all, everything did seem to fly by very quickly.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

Maybe it is the two-hour format that helps. Maybe it's the fact that it's so much faster paced. Whatever the case may be, SmackDown Live invariably turns out to be the better show every single week.

As is customary, here is my 'Best and Worst' breakdown of the show. I invite you to share your thoughts and views in the comments as well.

Do you think, after the FOX deal, SmackDown Live has emerged as the A-show for WWE?

#1 Best: The Tag Team Division

This man was, quite easily, the show stealer

It's easy to forget just how good The New Day is, sometimes. Behind the cereal and the pancakes are three serious competitors who always steal the show when they're given the stage to excel. They had the perfect dance partners in The Bar and The Miz. The six men put on the match of the night, if not the whole week.

Isn't it heartening to see the Tag Team Division on SmackDown Live get so much attention when the RAW Tag Teams have become an absolute joke? While one brand has tag teams indulging in food fights, the other puts on matches of this calibre! This match was so good, it even caught the eye of the RAW locker room.

It was great to finally see Cesaro and Sheamus get their due after the travesty that was Nicholas. I hope to see a full-fledged Bar vs. New Day feud somewhere down the line!