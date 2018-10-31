×
Best And Worst of SmackDown Live- 30th October, 2018

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.04K   //    31 Oct 2018, 08:28 IST

A pretty good episode of SmackDown Live before Crown Jewel

SmackDown Live scored one of the lowest numbers in terms of viewership in the show's short-lived history, last week. They bounced back with a pretty enjoyable show this week, I felt. The matches were great and although it wasn't perfect, the show flowed by quick enough. It was a top-heavy show, however...beginning with a bang right at the very top.

But that's not to take away from the action that followed. There was very little that was 'bad' beyond the three points I've mentioned here. It was a much better effort than last week's show at least, I felt.

So, it's time for my 'Best and Worst' column for this week. As always, feel free to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts in the comments section.

Whether you agree or disagree with me, I always have a great time reading and following your thoughts and feedback.

#1 Best: A dream match

AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan took each other to the limit in the opener

It is a well-known fact that Daniel Bryan has refused to go to Crown Jewel. One can argue with the morality of such a decision, but I am not a political analyst, and I will leave such discussions to those more learned than me.

What I can tell you is that I was disappointed that I may not get to see a Styles vs. Bryan match. And boy, was I wrong!

This week began with AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan putting on a show for their fans on SmackDown Live, in one of the best matches we've seen on weekly television in a while.

The storytelling was great, with Styles attacking Bryan's knee. I loved how it played into the finish too!

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
