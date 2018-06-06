Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 5 June, 2018

After a disappointing RAW, SmackDown Live shines again!

Riju Dasgupta 06 Jun 2018

We saw yet another entertaining episode of the blue brand

I don't know if it's the fact that it's an hour short. I don't know if it's because the brand has become WWE's focus after the FOX deal. SmackDown Live has just been a better show than RAW over the past few weeks. This week was really no different.

When I have to review SmackDown Live, it does not feel like work at all. Instead, I'm engaged from start to finish, invested in the men and women on screen. I wish I could say the same about Bobby Lashley vs Sami Zayn on RAW.

That being said, SmackDown Live was not without its fair share of faults. I will separate the good from the bad in this particular article.

#1 Best: The main event

It's easy to forget just how good The New Day are as wrestlers. Behind the pancake and the cereal are three gifted athletes. All of them shone in the main event of the evening. It was really a sight to behold.

Kofi Kingston, in particular, deserves a round of applause for just how athletic he is at 36. Kingston can fly around like a man that's ten years younger than he is. Just how visually incredible was this move?

Samoa Joe, Rusev and The Miz held their own, during the match. They allowed The New Day to shine and take centre-stage, giving them the spotlight during the match.