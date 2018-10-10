×
Best And Worst of SmackDown Live- 9th October, 2018

Riju Dasgupta
Top 5 / Top 10
1.65K   //    10 Oct 2018, 08:33 IST

Not the most exciting episode of SmackDown Live at all

I personally thought that the RAW that followed Super Show-Down was solid. SmackDown Live, however, was a different story. There was very little to get invested in, this week. I suppose they're saving all the heavy hitting for SmackDown 1000 next week.

I wouldn't say it was the worst two hours of wrestling I've seen. But these two hours felt unimportant and did not get me excited for the future at all. Yet again, I suppose this was the lull before the storm that is SmackDown 1000.

I know I could be alone in my assessment and so I'm asking you guys to send in your comments right below. What did you think of the show overall?

Here is my personal assessment of the events that transpired:

#1 Best: Setting up the historic Evolution match

Both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair know that they have a chance to create history, much like the Four Horsewomen did in NXT. And so, they are always upping the tempo and dialling up the action whenever they have the chance to mix it up in the ring. I thought that they had a very solid opening contest, this week. I especially liked the fact that the episode began with no frills, but a very solid match.

It was certainly a very good setup for the historic Last Woman Standing match at Evolution. Both women got counted out, leaving the audience asking for more. I genuinely thought that they told a good story heading into the PPV.

And now, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have a chance to completely change the landscape of the women's division at Evolution. Could they put on an even better match than this week's contest?

I think so.

Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
