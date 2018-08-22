Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live After SummerSlam

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
27.51K   //    22 Aug 2018, 08:37 IST

SmackDown Live was an interesting episode with some big moments

So, the festivities of SummerSlam have officially come to an end at long last. I must say that I'm pleasantly surprised at how good the week actually was. TakeOver was fantastic, SummerSlam was solid and RAW wasn't all that bad. So, did SmackDown Live live up to our expectations?

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

There was certainly some good and some bad on the show. My job is to separate the good from the bad, and I've done so in this very article. I did not find SmackDown Live to be a boring show overall, but it certainly wasn't a perfect show.

What did you folks think of SmackDown Live? Would you say that it was a better show than RAW, in your opinion?

I honestly found RAW to be a stronger and more entertaining show, when I compare the two!

#1 Best: 5 Time SmackDown Tag Team Champions

Congratulations to The New Day, who never have a bad match

Can we please have a round of applause for Erick Rowan at the start, ladies and gentlemen? Very reliable sources have revealed that he was injured at SummerSlam, while competing against The New Day, in the title match. And yet, he soldiered through the main event of SmackDown Live this week. He is not a man, but a beast.

I guess the title change was made to write him off TV for a while. But that said, I am glad that New Day have captured the tag team championships. Much like Roman Reigns did with the Universal Championship, these men could certainly make the division more competitive.

So what does this mean for the SmackDown Tag Team Division? It means that it's a new day, yes it is!

I will show myself out at this time, folks!

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
