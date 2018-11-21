Best and worst of SmackDown Live after Survivor Series

This wasn't the most interesting episode of the blue brand

I did not enjoy this week's episode of SmackDown Live. Let me say that at the very outset before I begin writing this article. SmackDown Live had a chance to get some new developments going, after RAW won Survivor Series clean, last weekend. The fallout episode of Survivor Series was not what I expected it to be, at all.

SmackDown Live certainly does feel like the B show overall. There is no sense of urgency in the programming. Some of the comedy segments in particular, were absolutely cringeworthy.

That said, I did enjoy a few aspects of this week's show. I shall detail them for you in this article.

And as always, I invite you to leave a comment and let me know what you thought about this recent edition.

#1 Best: Ripping off the mask

Randy Orton is the best heel in sports entertainment

I loved everything about the main event of SmackDown Live. I loved the build with both men cutting promos on each other in a serious manner and not using 'urine' jokes. I loved the RKO out of nowhere when Rey Mysterio tried the splash off the bottom rope on Orton. I loved the fact that Orton was trying to rip Mysterio's mask off.

Let's face it. Randy Orton is currently having the best run of his career as a devious heel, because as a seasoned veteran he completely understands the role that he's playing on screen. He makes the viewers uncomfortable and yet nobody can really look away.

For his part, Mysterio did a fantastic job too. One must remember that for all the mind blowing stunts that he performs, Mysterio is not a young man.

It helped that the feud had a great backstory as well.

