Best and worst of SmackDown Live after Survivor Series 

Riju Dasgupta
Top 5 / Top 10
8.82K   //    21 Nov 2018, 09:34 IST

This wasn't the most interesting episode of the blue brand
This wasn't the most interesting episode of the blue brand

I did not enjoy this week's episode of SmackDown Live. Let me say that at the very outset before I begin writing this article. SmackDown Live had a chance to get some new developments going, after RAW won Survivor Series clean, last weekend. The fallout episode of Survivor Series was not what I expected it to be, at all.

SmackDown Live certainly does feel like the B show overall. There is no sense of urgency in the programming. Some of the comedy segments in particular, were absolutely cringeworthy.

That said, I did enjoy a few aspects of this week's show. I shall detail them for you in this article.

And as always, I invite you to leave a comment and let me know what you thought about this recent edition.

#1 Best: Ripping off the mask

Randy Orton is the best heel in sports entertainment
Randy Orton is the best heel in sports entertainment

I loved everything about the main event of SmackDown Live. I loved the build with both men cutting promos on each other in a serious manner and not using 'urine' jokes. I loved the RKO out of nowhere when Rey Mysterio tried the splash off the bottom rope on Orton. I loved the fact that Orton was trying to rip Mysterio's mask off.

Let's face it. Randy Orton is currently having the best run of his career as a devious heel, because as a seasoned veteran he completely understands the role that he's playing on screen. He makes the viewers uncomfortable and yet nobody can really look away.

For his part, Mysterio did a fantastic job too. One must remember that for all the mind blowing stunts that he performs, Mysterio is not a young man.

It helped that the feud had a great backstory as well.


Riju Dasgupta
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
