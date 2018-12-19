×
Best and worst of SmackDown Live After TLC- 18 December, 2018

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
5.44K   //    19 Dec 2018, 10:29 IST

How often do we see Vince McMahon on SmackDown Live?
How often do we see Vince McMahon on SmackDown Live?

The feeling of a fresh start and a reset that began on RAW continued all the way to SmackDown Live this week. I thought that the show felt fresh, new and very different. At the same time, it was not perfect at all. Let me elaborate upon what I liked and disliked in this article.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts about the show. Do you think The McMahons are doing a good job, having done away with other authority figures? Do you think Paige deserved to lose her spot?

I have a few thoughts that I will jot down in this article. Of course, remember that these are one person's opinion at best, and everyone is entitled to an opinion in sports entertainment.

Without further ado, here are my thoughts about this week's show...

#1 Best: Vince McMahon

McMahon's arrival just makes everything feel more special
McMahon's arrival just makes everything feel more special

The show opened with Shane McMahon saying that the show will change for good. Paige would still be a part of the mix but there would be a new role for her. But there would be new faces and new opportunities on SmackDown Live, going forward. It was an exciting development and things would only get better, as the show would roll on.

Vince McMahon arrived on SmackDown Live for the first time since SmackDown 1000 to usher in a new era. He would not grant Becky Lynch a rematch but instead, bring out Naomi to take on Asuka. This continued the trend of doing away with stipulations like rematches.

He also had a hilarious exchange with The Miz in the backstage area. McMahon's comic timing is as good as ever.

Let's hope he continues to show up on TV, going forward.

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
