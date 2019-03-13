×
Best and worst of SmackDown Live after WWE Fastlane 2019: AJ mocks Orton 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
2.48K   //    13 Mar 2019, 10:32 IST

SmackDown Live was a pretty good show, truth be told
SmackDown Live was a pretty good show, truth be told

SmackDown Live does not get the numbers that WWE RAW does. It gets lower numbers in terms of television viewership and also YouTube views, every week. Heck, it even gets lower views on the site as compared to the RAW articles that we write. But it is impossible to deny that it is the better show.

It's very hard to pick more than a handful of bad things from SmackDown Live every week. The stories are logical, the feuds are magical and the matches are exemplary. I honestly think that this is the show that I look forward to the most, every single week.

This week was no different and I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of the show. The worsts that I will mention from the broadcast are not really 'worsts', per se.

They were underwhelming moments from an otherwise good episode.

#1 Best: The Orton vs. AJ Styles banter

There are few things in sports entertainment as good as a solid back and forth segment, in my opinion. And when this back and forth includes two veterans of the industry, the segment is guaranteed to be good. Randy Orton, the corporate star, and AJ Styles, the independent megastar, had quite the verbal battle this week.

It's amazing to see just how far AJ Styles has come since the time that he first arrived in WWE. He is now a natural on the microphone and can hang with the likes of Orton. Orton claimed that he was creating WWE records, back when Styles was wrestling for just twenty people.

TNA was referenced and I think that this is a very good thing. AJ Styles was the man who helped build TNA and this aspect of his life was thankfully showcased.

This is awesome!

