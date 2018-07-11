Best and Worst of SmackDown Live Before Extreme Rules

SmackDown Live was a mixed bag ahead of Extreme Rules

RAW ratings have plummeted to brand new depths ahead of Extreme Rules. SmackDown Live had a chance to redeem things in the go-home show before Extreme Rules. How well did they succeed this week? I'm here to give you a run down of this week's show.

As always, feel free to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts and opinions about SmackDown Live. Did you think it was an improvement after the lackluster episode of RAW? What did you think SmackDown Live can do better in coming weeks?

I can only give you my take on the things that transpired. Here's what I liked and disliked about this week's episode.

Presenting the 'Best and Worst' of SmackDown Live before Extreme Rules...

#1 Best: The Kane-Daniel Bryan chemistry (ft. NSYNC)

Daniel Bryan's chemistry with Kane was absolutely hilarious to behold

Boy bands were the rage in the mid-late 90s. As was a superstar called Kane who made his WWE debut around this time, transitioning from an evil dentist into a demon from the depths of hell. This week, he made two references to NSYNC during the course of the show, that had me in splits. Somehow, the sight of a masked demon quoting a boy band is way too outrageous!

There were some real sports entertainment gems scattered through the course of the evening. Maybe the most entertaining bit was right at the end where Daniel Bryan tried to summon fire with his hands much like Kane does. While he failed spectacularly on two occasions, he managed to call forth fire and brimstone on the third attempt.

It is inevitable that Kane will turn on Daniel Bryan down the line setting up a program between the two men. Until that happens, let's enjoy the fantastic comic timing of these two gifted performers wholeheartedly.