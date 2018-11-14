×
Best And Worst of SmackDown Live Before Survivor Series 

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
7.36K   //    14 Nov 2018, 09:36 IST

SmackDown Live was a thrilling affair, from start to finish
SmackDown Live was a thrilling affair, from start to finish

There was a sense of urgency in the latest episode of SmackDown Live that's been missing for a while. Often times, the show feels complacent and predictable. This week's show was anything but what one would usually expect from WWE. In my opinion, this was one of the more eventful episodes in recent memory.

I would like to hear your thoughts after what we just witnessed ahead of Survivor Series. What do you think of the new match-ups that will take place? Do you think it will be a good show?

Leave a comment and let me know your thoughts. As always, I will share my own in this article, either as a best or a worst.

Let's begin with the one piece of news that's got everyone talking at the moment.

#1 Best: A brand new WWE Champion

The era of Daniel Bryan has just begun on SmackDown Live
The era of Daniel Bryan has just begun on SmackDown Live

You knew something was going to happen, the moment the show began. There was just a sense of urgency and electricity in the air, going into the show. There were also rumours online that one of the big matches from Survivor Series would be changed. And the rumours, for once, actually came to pass.

AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan came to blows in the opening segment. This would lead to yet another match between the two men, that went on to become one of the better matches either man has had in recent times. There was a lot of working of the body parts, and each shot that was delivered actually meant something.


And now Daniel Bryan is the WWE Champion and will go on to face Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series in what should be a thrilling contest. I cannot wait.

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
