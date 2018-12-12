Best and worst of SmackDown Live before TLC

This was certainly not the best episode of SmackDown Live

SmackDown Live has had some must see episodes in the past, but honestly we haven't seen a fantastic episode in a while. Much of this episode seemed hit and miss, and did not build to TLC. I thought that some of it was really good. And the other bits just seemed confusing to me.

I will try and make sense of it all in this Best and Worst episode. I do not yet know whether I'd call it a thumbs up or a thumbs down show. There were certainly some elements that I liked, but I did not enjoy much of the show.

#1 Best: The WrestleMania rematch

Charlotte Flair and Asuka saved the show from becoming a drab affair

I liked how the show started. I also liked how the show ended. I did not care for a lot of segments in the middle, that just seemed very run of the mill and confused to me, quite honestly. The end in particular was a delight to watch.

Charlotte Flair was responsible for ending Asuka's undefeated streak at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. This is a streak that began in NXT and carried all the way up to the main roster, right up to WrestleMania 34.

Asuka was out for revenge and retribution and the two women seemed intent on proving to the world that they could put on a show ahead of TLC, just like Corbin and Rollins did. It was a pretty fantastic match, and if you haven't seen it, please do so.

A lot of the moves and spots harked back to their first ever encounter.

