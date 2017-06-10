10 Best Cruiserweight wrestlers of all-time

One of the key components to WCW’s success was the Cruiserweight division. Sure, many fans watched pro-wrestling for the comedic spots, the big brutes and the hokey storylines, but there are some of us who genuinely enjoy quality, technical wrestling. That's where the men of the Cruiserweight division come in.

For a long time, the Cruiserweights were overlooked due to the popularity of some of the more outlandish or larger than life characters. In fact, today’s revamped Cruiserweight Division is going through a similar situation.

While the WWE should be commended to bring back such an exciting division, the purple crew is not getting near the attention, nor the fanfare they certainly deserve.

With so many great athletes within the 205 division, you would assume the company would be doing everything possible to make things better and to draw more attention to the Cruiserweight division. One of the most common ideas being tossed around at the water cooler is maybe they should just go back to the basics.

Simply put, maybe it's time to take down the purple ropes and remove the division between the cruiserweights and the rest of the main roster. In the past, these guys were at their best when there was no such divide.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the true greats of the Cruiserweight ranks. With that said, here's a look at the top 10 Cruiserweights of all-time.

#10 Brian Pillman

Brian Pillman was taken from this world wy too soon!

Some of today's fans may not know too much about Brian Pillman and those who do know a little about him may only remember him as “The loose cannon.” While he lived a hard life, there was a time when he was not a feared, unpredictable lunatic. In fact, Pillman was once a huge fan favourite known then as “Flyin’ Brian Pillman.”

Pillman was one of the true greats who defined what a good Cruiserweight was. During his career, Pillman accumulated a number of titles, including the WCW Light Heavyweight Championship, which he would win twice. In 1991, Brian won the WCW Light Heavyweight Tournament.

It was the Light Heavyweight Division that would eventually become the Cruiserweight Division.

In October of 1997, Pillman was set to face Dude Love at the WWF In Your House: Badd Blood pay-per-view event. Brian never showed up for that event. Later on that evening, Jim Cornette contacted the hotel where Brian had stayed the previous night.

Upon speaking with the manager of the hotel, Cornette learned that Pillman had been found dead in his room. The cause of death was later determined to be a heart attack. Brian Pillman was only 35 old at the time.