10 best current wrestlers you have never heard of

There are so many wrestlers that don't get regular TV time yet are so great at what they do.

Just because they’re not seen on your TV on a weekly basis doesn’t mean they aren’t great wrestlers

Today’s wrestling landscape is dominated by two or maybe three main promotions – WWE, Ring of Honor (ROH) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). Many of the smaller promotions in the United States, Japan, Mexico and the United Kingdom have a handful of main stars, but not enough to truly branch out as major companies.

Thanks to the internet, however, many of these smaller promotions have managed to thrive. Nowadays, one can find videos and information on their favourite promotions with minimal difficulty. Thus, if the main promotions don’t satisfy the interests of a given wrestling fan, those people can find what they’re looking for elsewhere without effort.

Here, we’ll look at ten wrestlers active today that haven’t managed to get that major exposure that wrestlers from WWE, NJPW, ROH and Impact Wrestling have. Though some of these wrestlers have appeared in one or more of these bigger promotions, they’ve made their names in smaller ones and thus aren’t as well-known as their mainstream counterparts.

#10 Chuck Taylor

Chuck Taylor is a serious wrestler... honest

If you like watching wrestlers mix seriousness with over-the-top comedy, Chuck Taylor is the wrestler for you.

Taylor is a mainstay of CHIKARA, a PG-friendly and comedy-oriented promotion that focuses on wacky characters and Lucha Libre wrestling. Taylor has been one of its most famous wrestlers, acting ridiculous and over-the-top in several circumstances. But he does all of this in an entertaining way.

Taylor’s finishing move, the Omega Driver (no relation to Kenny Omega in any way), is one of those moves that screams ‘dangerous pro wrestling’. It’s a Back Suplex transitioned into a Piledriver, which is something one would never see in WWE.

Of course, Taylor backs up his serious move-set with some crazy theatrics as well. His signature spot is the ‘grenade’, whereby he pretends to pull a grenade from his waist and throws said ‘grenade’ into the ring, and his opponents sell it in a ludicrously unrealistic way.

If you like your wrestling to be serious, you might want to look away from Chuck Taylor. But if you like your wrestling wacky and over-the-top, Taylor’s someone you must watch.

