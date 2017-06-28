10 best retired wrestlers you have never heard of

These retired wrestlers are among the best of all time.

@APOD_91 by Alex Podgorski Top 5 / Top 10 28 Jun 2017, 09:22 IST

Just because you’re never mentioned by WWE doesn’t mean you didn’t exist.

Ever since pro wrestling became a thing, there have been hundreds if not thousands of athletes that have tried to make a name for themselves. Many have succeeded; these are those wrestlers whose names you know right now and those whose stories have been told to you time and again.

But there are many more that didn’t succeed, or whose stories aren’t told as often or to as big an audience. Take Bret ‘the Hitman’ Hart, for example. He is considered to be one of the best wrestlers of all time, a true master of the mat. Yet Bret was one of twelve children, most of whom were tied to the wrestling business in some way or another.

So while most of us know the stories of Bret Hart and his baby brother Owen, not that many people know the stories of his brothers Bruce, Smith, Keith, or Dean.

It’s because of this that many wrestlers’ stories don’t get told. This is especially true in North America and in WWE, as this promotion holds a virtual monopoly on the sport. Because of that, it’s top decision-makers have something of a stranglehold on wrestling history. To them, if you didn’t make it in WWE, you didn’t make it at all.

In reality, this mentality is a bold-faced lie. There have been countless fantastic wrestlers that never reached the top in WWE or whose legacies rarely get mentioned these days that were, nonetheless, amazing professional wrestlers. Today, we’ll look at the ten best retired wrestlers that you’re likely to have never heard of.

#10 Megumi Kudo

This is what an Evil Princess looks like

Megumi ‘Evil Princess’ Kudo was the queen of hardcore. Back in the 1990s, when deathmatches were experiencing a surge in popularity in Japan, Kudo was doing something that no woman did: she wrestled in the same kinds of deathmatches as the men. She was completely unafraid of barbed wire, thumbtacks, explosives, or anything else one was expecting to find in these insane matches.

She was so fearless that even the women from other top promotions in Japan at the time were said to be afraid of her. Her willingness to do absolutely crazy things in the ring made many women uncertain about wrestling her. She really was that tough.

Of course, when one of your career accomplishments includes inventing the Vertebreaker – better known as the Gringo/Cop Killa in the United States – you can be sure people will question your sanity.

