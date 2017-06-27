10 WWE legends who have not had a retirement match yet

Retirement matches aren't always possible, but there are some superstars who deserve one. Here are 10 examples.

@Dannycru by Daniel Crump Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jun 2017, 20:43 IST

Not all are afforded this honour

Professional wrestling is mainly about storytelling. Whether those stories are told through great in-ring action like in the case of Omega Vs. Okada I and II, or if it comes through backstage interactions, video packages and great promo delivery, we as fans like to be taken on a journey that centres around two individuals with a common goal to defeat the other.

Because storytelling is so central to wrestling, we all like to see an official ending take place, whether to a rivalry or a career. Our relationship with a professional wrestler is never quite over, but seeing them compete in their last official match allows us to emotionally withdraw from them and to look to the future and find other stars we can get behind.

But for every Shawn Michaels, Undertaker or Ric Flair, who were afforded the honour of ending their in-ring careers on the grandest stage, there will always be those superstars stuck in perpetual limbo, never really sure if they’ve wrestled their final match.

Here is a look at 10 WWE legends who have not yet had an official retirement match but definitely deserve one:

#1 Kane

The big red politician

Being an integral part of WWF/E programming for over 20 years normally warrants you a bit more respect and adulation than Glen Jacobs usually gets from the fans. Perhaps its because his wrestling career in recent times has left a lot to be desired, or maybe it’s because people tend to associate him with a legend such as his onscreen brother, The Undertaker. But when the time comes for Kane to finally hang up the mask forever, it should hopefully feel like a big deal.

Making his debut during the first ever Hell in a Cell match between Shawn Micheals and The Undertaker, Kane has been able to make his presence known pretty much consistently. His initial rivalry with his brother probably did him more harm than good, as Undertaker managed to defeat him at the first time of asking, and then again at the following PPV.

But whether it was his monster heel run during the late 90s or his involvement with DX in the heart of the Attitude Era, fans have always had a soft spot for the Big Red Machine, and storylines are normally made better by his involvement.

Jacobs is currently off pursuing a political career but has not ruled out a return to the ring yet. A lot may depend on how successful he is at getting voters on his side, but for argument’s sake, if Kane were to return in the next few years, we cannot be very far away from his last match. The question then is, who would it be against?

There are two obvious choices, in theory, but unfortunately, both seem pretty unlikely at this point. One option would be for Undertaker and Kane to wrestle in a double retirement match at a Wrestlemania.

The two have faced each other twice at the Show of Shows but should still be able to put on a decent programme together, bringing an end to their long history which began with the death of their parents in a fire at the funeral home. This might not work, sadly, as it looks like Taker has already completed his time inside the ropes.

Another option would be Daniel Bryan. Bryan has said numerous times that the two of them get on very well in real life. Kane was partly responsible for Bryan’s monster babyface push in 2013/14 after teaming with him as part of Team Hell No. The pair worked off each other beautifully and always have solid matches against each other. For this to happen, however, The American Dragon would need to make a comeback himself, which still seems fairly unlikely.