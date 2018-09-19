10 best current WWE wrestler's theme songs

Getting an entrance song right can make a star

Getting a theme song right can prove to be half the battle for a superstar trying to get themselves over with the audience.

There are plenty of excellent examples of an entrance theme instantly establishing a wrestler as a star. Think of Kane's 1997 debut at Bad Blood. His entrance music managed to create the perfect atmosphere, putting fans in the arena on the edge of their seats as to what they were about to witness.

There are many fans who argue that the art of creating a truly great wrestling theme tune is long gone, and with Jim Johnston leaving the WWE last year, there is an argument to be made that they are right.

The current WWE roster does, however, still have some excellent entrance themes, ones which could definitely rival those of yesteryear. With that in mind, let's take a look at the 10 best wrestling theme songs in the WWE today.

10: Shield- Special Ops

Sierra, Hotel, India, Echo, Lima, Delta, Shield. Those seven words are guaranteed to generate a pop wherever the WWE is performing.

While The Shield's entrance music has picked up some negative connotations thanks to Roman Reigns continued use of it during his singles run, the addition of the opening lines instantly changes the crowd's reaction.

The song itself is nothing special, it's simple and straight to the business, basically like the group themselves, but the reaction it garners from the audience is always something to behold.

