10 best face turns in WWE history

Batista turning on Triple H is one of the greatest face turns of all time

Hulk Hogan, The Rock, John Cena - every generation needs their hero. Wrestling is a sport built on characters, and every great villain needs an even greater hero to stop him.

While face turns are often not considered as dramatic or exciting as heel turns, the simple act of turning a bad guy into a good guy can have a huge impact on not only the wrestler, but also on the industry as a whole.

Like a lot of heel turns, face turns have provided us with some of the most iconic moments in wrestling history. Let's take a look back at the ten best face turns in the history of the WWE.

#10: Virgil- Royal Rumble 1991

Virgil turning on Ted Dibiase was the high point of his career

Virgil was never quite the star that some fans thought that he could be, and his career quickly spiraled when he went solo, and the less said about his post-WWE career, the better. While he may have had no lasting impact, Virgil turning on his master, Ted Dibiase at the Royal Rumble 1991 is still considered one of the most memorable face-turns in WWE history.

After taking abuse from Dibiase for years, Virgil finally snapped at Royal Rumble 1991. After the two men had lost a tag match, Dibiase ran Virgil down and ordered him to get his Million-Dollar Championship belt.

Virgil did just that, but instead of handing it to Dibiase, he attacked him with the belt, finally stepping out of Dibiase's spotlight and becoming his own wrestler.

Unfortunately, Virgil's face run was really not all that special, and while his feud with Dibiase throughout the rest of 1991 wasn't bad, he couldn't hold on to any of his momentum and he soon disappeared into obscurity.