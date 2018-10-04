10 Best foreign wrestlers currently in the WWE main roster

Sheamus and Cesaro have achieved tremendous in-ring success over the years

WWE's diversification and global expansion has led to an immense influx of talents outside the North American continent.

With Triple H laying out his plans of expanding the horizons for NXT talent search, things look bright for budding wrestlers all around the world to become part of the largest pro wrestling organization.

With that in mind, here are the ten best foreign wrestlers current in WWE. The only condition for this list is that it does not include wrestlers from Canada or the Anoa'i family.

Honourable mentions: Buddy Murphy and Mustafa Ali

Buddy Murphy and Mustafa Ali have lit up 205 LIVE since their debuts

The Australian has made a decent impact in NXT, following it up with his pursuits of the Cruiserweight Championship since his debut. With the Super Show Down coming up, things look set for the Melbourne man to finally capture the 205 LIVE belt.

On the other hand, Mustafa Ali is the first WWE wrestler belonging to a Pakistani descent. Having made it to the semi-finals of the Cruiserweight Classic and a debut in this year's Wrestlemania, things look bright for the man who was a police officer before entering WWE.

#10 Andrade "Cien" Almas

'El Idolo' Andrade Cien Almas along with his manager Zelina Vega

Mexican Andrade "Cien" Almas made his debut in NXT in January 2016 and has been quite the revelation. He made his mark as La Sombra in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) from 2007 to 2015, and then went to NJPW, where he enjoyed a decent amount of success.

One of the founding members of Los Ingobernables de Japon (LIJ), Almas also became the IWGP Intercontinental Champion during that period.

In NXT, El Idolo won the NXT championship after defeating Drew McIntyre. His biggest success was the 5-star classic that he battled against Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover: Philadelphia.

The match was the first to be rated five stars by Dave Meltzer in NXT history, and also the first for WWE since John Cena vs CM Punk in 2011.

Although Almas hasn't done anything notable since moving to the main roster, he has already rubbed shoulders with the main event stars of Smackdown Live.

His matches against AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and Rusev have apparently made Vince McMahon interested in his character and association with his manager Zelina Vega. By the looks of it, he may go on to enjoy a good time ahead in the main roster.

