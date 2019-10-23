10 Best Options for RAW or SmackDown General Managers

New authority needed

As of this writing, WWE has no official General Manager's for RAW and SmackDown. Kurt Angle, Baron Corbin, Shane McMahon and Paige were all serving as authority figures on RAW and SmackDown this time last year, but when change was announced to be coming last December, they were all removed from those positions and it was seemingly hinted that the McMahon family would have more of a presence on TV instead of having General Managers.

While this was true to a certain extent for Shane McMahon, he would still take more of a step back from that role as he feuded with The Miz and Kevin Owens. As of now, it looks like no one will be taking charge of either of WWE's main brands. Reportedly, it was actually Paul Heyman who wanted the General Manager role to be off TV, as he allegedly feels it has been played out and over exposed throughout the years. However I still think General Managers are needed.

I really don't think the General Manager TV role has been played out, it just needs the right people to play them and the right ideas for them, because we have seen it work out so well in the past when the like of Paul Heyman, Eric Bischoff, Vickie Guerrero and even Stephanie McMahon, had TV authority. Hopefully, WWE will realize this to and if they do, these are who I feel are the top ten best candidates to be the TV General Managers of WWE RAW or SmackDown.

#10 Various WWE Legends As Guest Hosts

Better than celebrities

Back in 2009 when now U.S President Donald Trump 'purchased' WWE RAW from Vince McMahon, one of the changes he made was for a Celebrity to be a weekly one night only General Manager, as he was too busy to appear every week. When Vince McMahon bought RAW back from the future President, he decided to keep Trump's idea of a celebrity guest host.

While the gimmick was often loathed by fans, it was still often well received when the weekly guest host was a WWE legend from the past. I think a celebrity guest host angle would work as badly as it did back then, but I do believe a weekly guest host spot from a WWE legend would go over very well today.

WWE have a long list to choose from to, enough to work very well up until the point where they finally decide on a permanent idea for the General Manager position.

