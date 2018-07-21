10 Best SummerSlam Matches of All Time

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.48K // 21 Jul 2018, 02:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

SummerSlam is truly a historic event

With the SummerSlam, 2018 pay-per-view almost upon us, the WWE Universe currently awaits in huge anticipation to once again witness several top singles and tag team match-ups yet again.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

With the majority of the top WWE superstars from the present day roster such as the likes of AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Ronda Rousey seemingly confirmed for the show, SummerSlam 2018 surely promises to be another absolutely amazing spectacle in terms of WWE PPVs'.

The SummerSlam event also holds a very solid piece of history with several legendary superstars, competing in legendary matches over the years under the SummerSlam banner. Therefore, with that being said, let us now take a look at the 10 best matches from the SummerSlam pay-per-view.

#10 Brock Lesnar vs John Cena- SummerSlam, 2016

Lesnar following his triumphant win over Cena

Over the years, Brock Lesnar and John Cena have faced-off against each other on numerous occasions inside the squared circle, however, their math from SummerSlam of 2016 is arguably the most one-sided affair in WWE history.

Coming in as a 15-time WWE World Champion, Cena was pretty confident of the fact that he could indeed defend his WWE World Championship against a much-healthier and powerful than ever Lesnar, who was last seen ending The Undertaker’s historic streak at WrestleMania 30.

Lesnar dominated this match right from the get-go and eventually gave new life to the term ‘Suplex City’, after hitting ‘Big Match John’ with a total of 16 German Suplexes throughout the contest. This match might be the most one-sided affair in WWE history, but trust me, the contest itself translated into an absolutely classic SummerSlam bout.

1 / 10 NEXT