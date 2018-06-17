10 best Championship matches in Money In The Bank history

Take a look back at some of the best championship matches from the MITB PPV.

Soumik Datta ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jun 2018, 02:13 IST 1.96K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

CM Punk's title win from MITB, 2011 is regarded as one of the best title wins of all time

The Money In The Bank pay-per-view is notably known for the classic ladder matches and every year we get to witness WWE crowning a brand new Mr. or Mrs. Money in the Bank.

However, despite being treated to some of the best ladder matches of all time over the past few years, the WWE Universe has also had the chance to witness some absolutely amazing singles or tag title matches throughout the prestigious Money in the Bank event.

Some of the classic WWE Championship matches have also been a part of the MITB PPV over the years and thus, with that being said, let us now take an in-depth look at 10 best championship matches from Money In The Bank.

#10. Christian vs Randy Orton (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)- Money In The Bank, 2011

Orton low-blows Christian

This 2011 feud between Christian and Randy Orton was arguably one of the best on-going feuds in WWE at that point of time, and both Christian and Randy Orton did a pretty good job with the WWE World Heavyweight Title.

Christian initially won the Championship belt from Alberto Del Rio in the first place, only to lose it to the latter in a clean manner just days later was another fine touch to this already intriguing storyline.

Orton and Christian’s match from MITB, 2011 was a very solid contest, with Christian perfectly portraying the role of a cocky heel, who did his best in order to make sure that Orton would somehow get disqualified and lose the World Title in the process.

And ‘Captain Charisma’s’ clever tactics eventually worked off brilliantly for him when he spit Orton in the face, causing ‘The Viper’ to lose his cool and kick the former in the groin, leading to a DQ World Title win for Christian, who successfully regained the World Heavyweight Championship in the most cunning way possible.