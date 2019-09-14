10 Best WWE King of the Ring PPV matches

Some all-time classics

For the first time in four years, we have seen the return of the King of the Ring tournament.

The King of the Ring tournament was held annually from 1985 to 2002 - barring the 1990 and 1992 editions. While some of these events were not televised, the King of the Ring re-debuted as its own pay-per-view in 1993. The PPV was held annually until 2002 after which it stopped airing before it made a return in 2015.

During this time, we saw some of the best performances and matches in WWE history.

The King of the Ring pay-per-views often received mixed reviews from fans and critics as they generally had a dozen matches per event, including KOTR tournament matches and several championship matches. Despite most King of the Ring events following this formula, several editions of the PPV had some pretty good match-ups.

Having said that, let us look at the top 10 matches from King of the Ring PPVs. The list comprises of King of the Ring tournament matches, WWE Championship matches and even grudge matches that took place during the PPV.

#10 The Rock, Kane & The Undertaker vs. Triple H, Shane McMahon & Vince McMahon - 2000

6 men, 2 teams, one Championship

This was one of the most unusual ways to decide the WWE Championship. It was so unusual that we wouldn't see this kind of WWE Championship match again for another 9 years until Backlash 2009, and haven't seen it again since. And that was, a six-man tag team match, for the WWE Championship.

Despite being on the same team, The Rock, Kane and The Undertaker were each challenging for the WWE Championship, and if either one of them could have taken the winning pinfall, they would become Champion. While on the opposing team, WWE Champion Triple H could not only retain the title if he pinned any of them, but he would also retain if his partners, Shane and Vince McMahon, were to have scored the pin.

At the time this match happened, it actually received mixed to poor response. It was just looked at as being a weak main event, especially with those who were involved. I think it was actually pretty damn decent though. The squabbling between Rock, Kane and The Undertaker added heat, there were some good exchanges from everyone involved, Vince played his usual cowardly heel to perfection, Kane delivered one of his best Chokeslams ever (to partner The Rock) and The Undertaker planted Shane McMahon through the announcers table with a sick Chokeslam from the top turnbuckle.

What was best was the very popular decision to put the WWE Championship on The Rock once again. Triple H had only retained it from him at Judgement Day a month earlier, so most expected another lengthy reign. It also marked the beginning of The Rock's best WWE Championship reign.

