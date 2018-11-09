×
10 Best WWE Randy Orton Matches

David Cullen
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
271   //    09 Nov 2018, 10:25 IST

Has had many epic battles
Has had many epic battles

Randy Orton is now pretty much one of the greatest stars in WWE history. Orton has been the number 2 guy in WWE for more than a decade now, only behind John Cena, and rightly so.

Ever since Orton debuted for WWE back in 2002, it was pretty clear he had a bright future. Once he was added to the Evolution faction, it was clear WWE had major plans for him. Not only has WWE pushed him as the number 2 guy these past 11 years or so, but he has also delivered some of the best matches in WWE history, solidifying his spot as one of the superstars who carry WWE.

It is hard to take a career like his has been and break it down to the top 10 matches, but these are what I feel they are.

#10 Randy Orton vs. Shawn Michaels - Unforgiven 2003

PPV debut
PPV debut

This was a breakout match for the future Legend Killer and Viper.

Randy Orton has actually probably had several matches better than this, however, his performance here helped elevate him in the eyes of many as someone to watch in the future. It was a big test for Orton as it was only his second ever pay-per-view match and first PPV one-on-one match, his first having been apart of the Elimination Chamber match at SummerSlam the previous month.

It was a good match, with one main objective, to put Orton over, and Michaels did so in convincing fashion. We had some back and forth action, HBK did a good job of selling the 'injured' shoulder Orton gave to him. The end came when Shawn Michaels went to suplex Orton from the apron to back into the ring, but Orton punched him in the head several times with some brass knuckles Ric Flair had given him and took the three count.


