10 Best WWE Theme Songs of 2018

The Artist known as Shinsuke Nakamura

Long-time viewers will notice that a Superstar can be the perfect in-ring worker but if he lacks allure and an interesting personality, his wrestling expertise alone won’t be adequate for him to achieve greatness.

A key element that sets the top stars apart from the rest is their entrance and their theme song.

Just imagine AJ Styles entering without his “Phenomenal” entrance theme or Jinder Mahal enters the ring with some American pop music being played in the background. You cannot fantasize anything crazier, can you?

To sum up, a new entrance song can make or break a superstar’s career. The best examples are Shinsuke Nakamura and Finn Balor who connected to the WWE Universe thanks to their catchy entrance themes.

In this countdown, I have jotted down a list of the top 10 WWE theme songs of the year, a list which comprises superstar themes and pay-per-view themes.

(This list includes songs introduced in 2018 only)

#10 Bobby Lashley - Dominance

Bobby Lashley made his emphatic return to WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania to confront Elias, with a new theme song. When Lashley first used this song, the live audience and the ones watching at home weren’t able to identify the superstar. The song titled “Dominance” starts off with a soundtrack which would just bring a dead crowd alive.

I’ve ranked the song at number 10 on this list with the major reason being no lyrics in the entire song. A wrestler like Bobby Lashley deserves a much better theme song. The Dominator’s return has fallen flat. He fought in a forgettable feud with Sami Zayn, then challenged the Big Dog, Roman Reigns and pinned him at the Extreme Rules PPV but somehow failed to become the #1 contender for the Universal Championship and is feuding with Kevin Owens.

To conclude, Lashley deserves a better theme song and much better bookings from the WWE Creative team.

