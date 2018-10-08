×
10 Big WWE Stars Who Were Left Off The WWE Super Show-down Card

David Cullen
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.68K   //    08 Oct 2018, 06:18 IST

I'm
I'm confused to, Finn

With only so many spots on a big WWE card, and such a big talented roster today, there will always be some notable names left off the show.

That said, it is still pretty crazy that superstars of this caliber are being left off, while others take up a spot. Now you can forgive some, such as Jeff Hardy, who was given a few week storyline injury, or his brother Matt Hardy, who's future in the ring is in question but something should have been done about these superstars, who are quickly seeing less and less TV and pay-per-view time.

Whether it be storyline status, in and out of booking favor or the timing of the big show down under, these are the eight biggest WWE stars that were left off the WWE Super Show-Down card.


#10 Bray Wyatt

St
Still missing

As of this writing, Bray Wyatt is still absent from WWE TV following the uncertain future of his now former tag team partner, Matt Hardy. While Matt's future is in doubt, he did confirm in a Tweet that he and Bray had gone their separate ways.

Ever since, WWE creative has reportedly been having talks on what to do with Bray and have yet to decide on anything, thus keeping him off TV. It is still expected by many however that Bray will return to his former self before he teamed with Matt, and if so, WWE could have had him make some kind of impact by having him return during the Super Show-down, possibly interfering in a match to set up a return rivalry.




1 / 10 NEXT
