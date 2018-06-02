10 Biggest signings in TNA history

TNA/Impact Wrestling have had some of the biggest acquisitions in pro wrestling history, and here are the top 10!

David Cullen ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jun 2018, 09:48 IST

So many huge names!

TNA, or Impact Wrestling as they are known, is having a hard time at the moment. In fact, they have been having a hard time a lot in recent years, whether it be wrestlers leaving the company, bad business decisions or poor attendance, which has left the company under a lot of criticism. But now and the past, they've had one hell of a roster that has given us some of the greatest matches and moments over the last 16 years.

To give credit where credit is due, despite TNA's well-known money issues throughout their existence, they have still managed to sign some of the biggest names in history of the industry, and pretty much all the big names in the business between 2002 - 2013, who weren't either working for WWE at the time, retired with no intention of being in the business again, or deceased.

Let's take a look at the top 10 biggest signings in TNA Impact Wrestling history.

Note: I will not be ranking these based on how big they are, rather how big of an Impact that had in TNA.

#10 Booker T

Can you dig it?

WWE and WCW legend and former 6-time World Champion Booker T made his TNA debut in November 2007 at the Genesis pay-per-view, as the big surprise mystery partner for Sting in his tag team main event against Kurt Angle and Kevin Nash. The Stinger had spent 3 weeks hyping Booker's debut as a huge name from Kurt Angle's past.

Although the majority of fans knew Booker was to be the mystery partner, his appearance still did not fail to disappoint. Booker had been a mainstay on WWE TV for years and had received his requested release from WWE the previous August. He was joining the company coming off the heels of a most highly successful year performing as 'King Booker' and was looking to continue his momentum with a strong run in TNA, even dubbing himself 'Booker TNA'.

Overall, Booker's 2-year run was a little disappointing, but still decent nonetheless. His feud with World Champion Samoa Joe was hampered by some sluggish and averages performances, but his run with the Main Event Mafia faction made his entire run with TNA worthwhile. Booker has said that he feels he made some positive changes to TNA, such as bringing in catering to shows.

Booker T left TNA in 2009.