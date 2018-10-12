×
10 Booking Mistakes WWE Has Made in 2018

Abid Khan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.33K   //    12 Oct 2018, 11:23 IST

What is wrong with the company?
In what has been a pretty bumpy ride, WWE has managed to hold on to its fan base but continues to be at a bigger disadvantage when it comes to telling compelling stories.

There's no denying that the company is enjoying extending their reach to different international platforms. However, WWE's way of advancing feuds have been pretty predictable and wacky, at times.

Considering that we are just two months away from 2019, the company have had more downs than ups this year with many feuds failing to deliver any sort of anticipation among the fans.

Since the Road to WrestleMania is preferred as a more exciting time for a WWE fan, certain elements of that anticipation and intrigue can be added inequitable fashion throughout the year to maintain continuity and momentum.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and analyze the 10 biggest mistakes WWE have already made in 2018.

#1 Asuka losing at WrestleMania 34 and going absolutely nowhere after it

What was that?
Charlotte's epic battle with Asuka for the SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania 34 was hyped as one of the most engaging encounters at the Super Dome.

While the bout delivered on all aspects, the entire world was shocked at how the match ended with Asuka tapping out to the Queen, resulting in the end of her undefeated streak.

Considering that the Empress of Tomorrow came to the main roster after establishing her name as the last of her kind in the women's division, WWE completely ruined the entire moment by that stupid outcome.

With Charlotte already garnering so many opportunities, it would have been special if WWE would have passed the torch to Asuka and turn her into one of the greatest competitors in the entire women's division.

Since the fans accepted the loss, how WWE booked the former NXT Women's Champion post-WrestleMania 34 was one of the biggest blunders of the year.


1 / 10 NEXT
