10 Booking steps for WWE Hell In A Cell 2018

We're only a few weeks away before we reach to the next WWE pay-per-view Hell in a Cell. Thus far only six matches have been made official--four matches from SmackDown Live and two-matches from Raw--.

Hell in a Cell PPV is all set to take place next month in September. This is the time of the year when WWE struggles for rating due to several reasons. And be seeing this issue WWE really needs to feature some solids feuds at HIAC to sell the tickets. And be seeing how both brands are shaping the current feuds for HIAC it seems that this year's PPV will be more successful than the previous year's.

Here in this list, I am going to lay out 10 steps for WWE to book Hell in a cell. Just read this article to know what's coming to your TV screen next month in September.

#10 End The Revival vs The B-Team feud once and for all

The B-team got a chance to lay their hands on Raw tag-team championships when they defeated Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy. Since then they have only feuded with The Revival. Their rivalry is going on for over a month now and we're already are sick of the feud between these two teams.

Someone else now should get a chance to go after those titles and bring the prestige that they have lost and the perfect option for this is Authors Of Pain--Akam and Razar. They have been shown as the most dominant team in NXT history.

But since making their main roster debut they have not involved in a single major feud. And now it's a perfect time for them to make a solid statement by winning those titles.

WWE should book The B-Team against The Revival at HIAC and make Scott and Dash Wilder win it cleanly. After winning the titles they can move on to a new feud which would eventually fresh up the things to a little extent.

