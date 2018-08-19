Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
20 Things that might happen in WWE before WrestleMania 35 

Kevin Cooper
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
5.42K   //    19 Aug 2018, 01:52 IST

We are only just a few hours away from "The Biggest Party of the Summer"-SummerSlam. But as we move forward there are few major PPV will be held which might change the set course for next year's WrestleMania. As it's still not clear whether Lesnar will be leaving the WWE for UFC with or without the Universal Championship, what will be next in line for the women's evolution and also when will Strowman cash-in his Money in the Bank contract.

As reported, WrestleMania 35 is going to be held at MetLife Stadium in NYC on Sunday, April 7, 2019. There is not much have come out of what will be happening in the path to WrestleMania 35, but there are some rumours that are doing round-ups here and there.

The article has been made with the help of some rumour and pure speculation. Hence in this listing, we will discuss some of the scenarios that might be happening before or at WrestleMania 35. 

#20 Rey Mysterio returns 

https://static0.thesportsterimages.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/reymysterio-wwe.com_.jpg?q=50&fit=crop&w=738

Rey Mysterio left the WWE Universe stunned when he made two of the biggest appearances for the company at this year's Royal Rumble and Greatest Royal Rumble PPV's respectively. Apart, from these two presences, the Master of 619 also make his appearance for the NJPW at Dominion 6.9 PPV. Also, now Mysterio has appeared on the WWE 2K19 which means he has to make his presence for the company before this year ends, for the promotion of the video game.

With Mysterio finally signing his contract with the WWE now it seems that he might be returning for action this November or sooner. And if he does then maybe more Superstars are in the line to get hit by 619.

