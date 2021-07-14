10 brutal WWE injuries caught on camera

WWE superstars put their lives and bodies on the line for our entertainment over 300 days a year. This takes a lot of toll on the body, and can sometimes result in serious injury.

Sadly, as fans, we have witnessed superstars get injured right in front of our eyes, whether in attendance at a show, or watching live on television. In some instances, the injuries have been a result of freak accidents. We have to remember that professional wrestlers are human after all, and these injuries can often be life altering.

That being said, let's take a look at ten brutal WWE injuries caught on camera, starting with the Chairman himself.

#10. Mr McMahon - The Chairman of WWE suffered a brutal injury at Royal Rumble 2005

Mr McMahon often divides opinion when it comes to his handling of WWE, especially when it comes to the product itself, but he does not shy away from getting involved in storylines.

At the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in 2005, the Royal Rumble match itself ended in a tie, with John Cena and Batista's feet miraculously touching the floor at the same time. Out came an angry Mr. McMahon to restore some order.

Unfortunately, Mr. McMahon attempted to slide into the ring and jarred his knees against the top of the ring apron. This resulted in him tearing both quadriceps muscles. He did try to get up after the incident, but his legs were unable to stand and he ended up sitting in the ring to call the shots.

The match resumed with Batista coming out on top, eliminating John Cena, as Mr. McMahon was carried to the back and taken to the doctor's room.

#9. Cesaro received serious teeth damage at No Mercy in 2017

The King of Swing, and former Paul Heyman guy, Cesaro, had an unfortunate accident live on WWE pay-per-view.

Whilst being springboarded into the corner of the ring by Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley in AEW), Cesaro went over the top of the turnbuckle. His face collided with the top of the ring post. This resulted in Cesaro's front teeth being permanently damaged as a result and being pushed into his gums.

After the incident, in a testament to the Swiss star's resilience, Cesaro continued his match, teaming with his partner Sheamus against Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. The freak accident resulted in Cesaro wearing a gum shield moving forward and receiving dental work to repair the damage.

