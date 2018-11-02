10 Chris Jericho dream matches we could still get to see

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 981 // 02 Nov 2018, 09:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chris Jericho is the David Bowie of wrestling

Chris Jericho is the busiest man in professional wrestling. So far this year he has competed in both the WWE and NJPW, held his own cruise, won the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, turned up at All In, and still managed to hold down a successful rock and podcasting career away from the ring.

Jericho turns 48 in just a few short weeks but unlike other performers his age, he is not just willing to take easy pay-cheques and live off former glories. The former Undisputed Champion is constantly seeking to reinvent himself and make headlines in the industry. Simply put, Chris Jericho has become the David Bowie of the wrestling industry.

This weekend, Jericho will defend his IWGP Intercontinental Championship against EVIL at NJPW Power Struggle, and it is still unclear as to who whether or not he will be sticking around in NJPW following the event.

If Jericho is done with NJPW for now, then it seems highly unlikely that it will be the last we see of him in a wrestling ring. Y2J has a habit of popping up when we least expect it, and he could feasibly pop up in any of the big promotions at any time over the next six months.

With that in mind, let's take a look at 10 dream Chris Jericho matches we could still get to see before he hangs up his boots for good.

10: Tommaso Ciampa

Tomasso Ciampa has had an incredible 2018

If there is one thing we have learned in 2018, it's that Chris Jericho can pop up quite literally anywhere. In fact, he could be waiting outside your match ready to hit you with a codebreaker right now.

Jericho has made a habit of appearing where nobody expects him to, and when he's done with NJPW, there is every chance he could make another appearance in the WWE.

If Jericho really wanted to surprise his fans though, a surprise appearance in NXT would be the perfect place to do it.

Jericho turning up to take down current NXT Champion and the last bastion of Kayfabe, Tommaso Ciampa, would blow the roof off Full Sail University and would also set up a match between two of the best character workers in the wrestling industry.

The two men are incredibly committed to their characters and would no doubt bring the best out of each other on the microphone, their social media exchanges would also prove to be something pretty special.

Not only that but Jericho is always more than willing to put other performers over, and a victory over Y2J could send Ciampa into the stratosphere in terms of heat and momentum.

1 / 10 NEXT