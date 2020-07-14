10 current and former WWE Superstars: What are they scared of?

No matter how popular WWE Superstars are, they are ultimately human beings. They, like most of us, face common issues like getting sick, having some allergy, or whatnot. Another interesting thing which we all face, but at times don't admit to, is our phobia of something. It might be the biggest of things or even something very small. Come on, don't give me that "I don't fear anything" look - you do!

Even the biggest of WWE Superstars have fear of something, and today we'll be taking a look at what are those things which they are scared of. We are not including the commonly known fact of The Undertaker being afraid of cucumbers (Yes, the Deadman is scared of cucumbers!), but it deserves a mention.

So with that, let's take find out who's afraid of what. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#10 Sasha Banks

One of the Four Horsewomen of WWE, the Legit Boss, Sasha Banks is one of the biggest women's stars in the pro wrestling business. A four-time RAW Women's Champion, a former NXT Champion, and the current Women's Tag Team Champion, Sasha is one of the toughest Superstars on WWE's women's division.

But she herself revealed her fear of failing as well as of watching horror movies at night. Interestingly, she also hates the texture of velvet which gives her chills. Weird, but okay!

“Actually, my No. 1 fear is a fear of failing. It scares me big time. It gives me anxiety and makes me stay up at night. But I also have a fear of watching scaring movies at night. If it’s pitch black out and I’m watching a scary movie, I will look out the window and think the bad guy is out there. I also hate the feeling, specifically the texture, of velvet. It gives me severe chills.” (Source)

#9 Heath Slater

Ever wondered how WWE Superstars are so comfortable in the middle of the ring while cutting a promo, talking to thousands of people. Stage freight is one of the most common fears among millions of people, but it is interesting to know that former WWE Superstar Heath Slater also has this phobia of being in front of a big audience.

“Ironically, I have a real phobia about being in front of a big audience. You know, I’m always in front of a huge crowd in WWE, and I play it cool, but inside I am terrified as hell. I’m staring the devil in his eyes or something.”

The former leader of 3MB and a former multi-time Tag Team Champion was recently released from the company in April 2020 as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts.