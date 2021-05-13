10 Current Superstars who started their professional wrestling career with WWE

WWE has always been a company that provides hard-working athletes several opportunities which can take them to the top of the industry.

Many wrestlers who walk into the company are well-known on the indie circuit or other promotions before they make it big with WWE, such as Seth Rollins, Adam Cole, and Ruby Riott. These Superstars work hard their entire lives to achieve their goals of wrestling for the biggest promotion in the world during their career.

However, others walk into the company with little training or knowledge about sports entertainment before becoming huge stars.

From professional wrestling reality shows such as Tough Enough and Diva Search to spotting talent in gyms and other sports, the experts at WWE are always on the lookout to develop some new talent who have never been exposed to the professional wrestling world before.

In this article, we will take a look at 10 top WWE Superstars who started their professional wrestling careers with the company.

#10 Lars Sullivan

WWE has a chance to develop a new monster

He may be new to WWE, but he’s made a major impact on all three brands of the company in a short span of time.

With no prior training in wrestling, Lars Sullivan was signed with WWE in mid-2013. He started his training under Bobby Lashley, who later recommended him to WWE after being impressed with his talent and strength.

After making his television debut in April 2017 on NXT, he ran through the roster and quickly made a name for himself. After unsuccessfully challenging for several NXT titles on the brand, he suffered his first pinfall loss to the then NXT Champion Aleister Black.

Lars was moved to the main roster in late 2018 and in April 2019, he made his surprise debut by attacking legendary wrestler Kurt Angle a day after his retirement match. Lars has had his tough times in WWE and has suffered a few injuries which have stopped his push. He then recovered and moved to Smackdown in the mid-card range and has some bouts to his name.

Lars recently requested his release from the company and many speculate that he is hanging up his boots as well owing to anxiety issues.

