10 Current Superstars with the best mic skills

Archit Sahay FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 902 // 14 Dec 2018, 07:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Rock with Rusev and Lana in 2014

Promos are an integral part of professional wrestling. Every Raw, SmackDown, NXT or 205 Live show has wrestlers expressing their views on a microphone, backstage interviews and/or arguments between wrestlers turning into fights.

WWE is often known for trash talking to hype up their matches and many times the talks are far more entertaining than the matches themselves. Over the years, along with several memorable matches, there have also been a number of extremely memorable promos in WWE, which were either extremely well written, well-spoken or usually both.

There have been some wrestlers though who have created a remarkable distinction with their unique, captivating and thoroughly entertaining oratory skills. This has helped propel their careers and has also helped gain widespread success in avenues outside the world of Sports Entertainment.

Here, we look at ten such top-notch superstars. Wrestlers mentioned as current superstars on the official WWE superstar page on wwe.com have been considered for the same. Again, this is just my opinion, your's may differ.

Honorable Mention

Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman

Heyman is one of the best if not the best orators the wrestling business has ever had. His voice modulation and the amount of emotion he puts into every word makes his promos one of a kind and something to always look forward to.

A significant amount of credit for Brock Lesnar being the successful beast he is goes to how well Heyman speaks for him. The only reason he is not a numbered entry on to this list is that he is not a wrestler. If he did, however, he would have been very close to the top of it if not at the top itself.

1 / 6 NEXT

Advertisement