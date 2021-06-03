10 Current WWE Superstars who wrestle under their real names 

WWE Superstars portray characters when they are seen on-screen, which is why many stars opt to create an alternate persona. Whilst the vast majority of the current WWE roster is made up of stars who have created their own alter-egos, there is a handful who have been able to retain their given names.

When WWE stars are able to keep their real name, it makes it much harder for WWE to trademark not only the name but the image rights along with them. It also means that when stars leave the company they are free to continue to use the name while stars who wrestle under a different name are not.

The following list looks at just 10 current WWE Superstars who wrestle under their real name on live TV.

#10 Former WWE Tag Team Champion Shelton Benjamin

Shelton Benjamin is a former RAW Tag Team Champion and someone who has been around the wrestling business for several decades. Benjamin first joined WWE back in 2000 and went on to make his debut on WWE TV in 2002.

The former champion was close friends with former world champion Brock Lesnar and worked alongside him throughout his time in OVW. Interestingly, Lesnar was another WWE star who was able to retain his real name throughout his WWE career.

At the age of 45, Shelton has been wrestling for more than two decades and has only ever been known under his given name.

#9 RAW WWE Superstar Humberto Carrillo

Humberto Carrillo recently entered the United States Championship picture on Monday Night RAW, after months of being forgotten over on Main Event.

Carrillo came to WWE off the back of a successful career in Mexico, where he was known as Ultimo Ninja. When Carrillo was signed to WWE back in 2018 he reverted to his real name before making his debut on NXT later that year.

Just months later, Carrillo was able to make his debut on the main roster where he stepped into a storyline with Rey Mysterio before being handed the opportunity to feud with his own cousin, Angel Garza.

Interestingly, Humberto's real name is Humberto Garza Carrillo, whilst his cousin Angel Garza's given name is Humberto Garza Solano.

