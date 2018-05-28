Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
10 current WWE Superstars and what happened on their WWE debut (Part 2)

Randy Orton and The Miz had very interesting debuts!

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 17:25 IST
Randy Orton and The Miz have been on WWE television for a combined 30 years

With so many WWE Superstars making their main-roster debuts since WrestleMania 34, it got us thinking about how some of the established members of the current roster performed on their first appearance inside a WWE ring.

Kurt Angle, for example, had a career so legendary that he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017, but do you remember his debut? And do you know who Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar had their first matches against in 2002?

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

In this article, the second in a three-part series, we select 10 current WWE Superstars who debuted between 1999 and 2005 and check out how they fared when they were thrown into the WWE spotlight for the first time.

#10 Stephanie McMahon (1999)

St
Stephanie McMahon has improved a lot as an in-ring competitor!

Stephanie McMahon has competed in 25 televised matches during her time in WWE, most recently facing Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle alongside Triple H at WrestleMania 34, with her first appearance coming way back in 1999.

At a time when Jeff Jarrett was locking in the Figure Four on female members of the WWE roster, his attempt to make Stephanie submit on an episode of SmackDown backfired when Shane McMahon attacked him and rescued his sister.

Also read: 10 current WWE Superstars and what happened on their WWE debut (Part 1)

The next week on Raw, Stephanie teamed with fiancé Test against Jarrett and Debra in a mixed tag match, which Test largely dominated before making a tag at the end so that Steph could pin Jarrett for the 1-2-3.


The Miz Randy Orton
