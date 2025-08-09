10 Current WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar has never faced one-on-one

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar recently made a spectacular return to the promotion at the 2025 SummerSlam. The Beast Incarnate attacked John Cena after he lost the Undisputed Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event of night two of the premium live event. Just like that, the rivalry between Cena and Lesnar got rekindled with a vicious F5 to The Franchise Player.

Brock Lesnar has a head-to-head lead of 4-2 against John Cena, and this could be the last time he faces him. But there are still several wrestlers who can face The Beast Incarnate after Cena’s departure.

Here are 10 current superstars on the WWE roster who have never shared the ring with the former three-time Universal Champion in a singles match.

#10. Gunther versus Brock Lesnar is easily a dream match

If any man is known for dominance at the level of Brock Lesnar, it’s Gunther. The Ring General has held a championship in WWE for almost 80 percent of his career. So far, he has only been defeated by four men in the main roster: Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.

Like The Beast Incarnate, the former two-time World Heavyweight Champion loves to toy with his opponents and punish them in the ring. In an October 2024 episode of the Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker said that Gunther is one of the few men on the roster qualified to face The Beast Incarnate. He said:

“It would propel Gunther to even another level to work a program with Brock. The heights that I think Brock could bring him to would be to make him untouchable. Because he already has, he has his own style, he has his own pace and everything else. But to work with somebody, a beast like Brock, would push him to levels that I'm not sure there's anybody on the roster right now that does that.” [1:27 - 2:03]

It would be interesting to see the two hard hitters collide in the near future, especially after Gunther’s win over Goldberg, who had a prominent feud against Lesnar.

#9. The Samoan Werewolf hasn’t crossed paths with The Beast Incarnate

Jacob Fatu has emerged as an unstoppable force since he made his WWE debut in June last year. The All Gas No Brakes approach of the former United States Champion has flattened everyone so far. Brock Lesnar had been away from the Stamford-based promotion since the 2023 SummerSlam. But now that he is back, The Samoan Werewolf and The Beast Incarnate will be in the same yard.

Both Lesnar and Fatu are heavy strikers who also get pops when they refuse to sell their opponents' moves. This adds a lot of value to their future matchup that may determine if Fatu will fly through the air with his Mighty Moonsaults, or if he will end up becoming a resident of Suplex City.

#8. Sheamus hasn’t faced Brock Lesnar in his career

Sheamus is one of the most celebrated veterans on the roster right now. Despite being a former King of the Ring and a four-time WWE Champion, The Celtic Warrior hasn’t battled Brock Lesnar so far.

Sheamus is also known for putting up long and grueling matches and likes to rile up his opponents to hit him before attacking them harder. The Irishman has lost to The Beast Incarnate in a dark match before. Right now, he isn't at the top of the card, but seeing him collide with Lesnar would be a big affair.

#7. Kevin Owens has yet to fight Lesnar

Kevin Owens is a former Universal Champion and one of the most aggressive wrestlers on the roster. The Prizefighter also loves to dish out damage and is not afraid to put his body on the line to achieve this objective.

KO has never wrestled against The Beast Incarnate. While he is currently out due to a neck injury, WWE can set up a return match for Owens against Brock Lesnar. The Prizefighter’s heel run ahead of his WrestleMania 41 exit would be a perfect fit against Lesnar.

#6. Damian Priest hasn’t met The Beast Incarnate in the ring yet

Damian Priest touts himself as the king of the streets. The 42-year-old is a former World Heavyweight Champion and a semi-powerhouse who is currently in the upper midcard of WWE. The former Judgment Day member has already collided with titans like Gunther and Drew McIntyre.

The Punisher could make a good case for himself to get back into the world title picture if he fights and overcomes Brock Lesnar. The match would be even more interesting since Priest borrows a lot of moves from The Undertaker, the legend who lost his first-ever WrestleMania match against The Beast Incarnate in 2014.

#5. The Miz hasn’t crossed paths with Brock Lesnar

The Miz is one of the few stars in WWE who played it smart and got to the top via their work ethic despite not being one of the biggest and strongest wrestlers. The A-Lister is a proud Grand Slam Champion and always recounts main eventing WrestleMania and retaining the WWE Championship against John Cena.

Winning a total of 21 championships in his WWE career, The Miz can add a match against Brock Lesnar to his legacy before he hangs up his boots. While the fight would most likely end up being a squash match, The Awesome One would gladly add it to his list of accomplishments.

#4. Bronson Reed can prove his mettle against The Beast Incarnate

Bronson Reed has emerged as a tough competitor on the RAW roster in the last year, putting several WWE Superstars out of commission with his Tsunamis. This also includes his current teammate, Seth Rollins.

The Visionary has already secured wins against Brock Lesnar. Thus, a match against Lesnar would help The Auszilla prove his mettle and allow him to compete for main roster championships soon.

#3. Aleister Black needs a big feud following his WWE return

Aleister Black received a thunderous welcome back to WWE in April 2025. However, the Dutch pro wrestler hasn’t received a single big chance to show off his immense potential. While he is currently feuding with Damian Priest, their feud is seemingly cold without the two of them sharing the ring so far.

Aleister Black is already frustrated that his WWE return got derailed by R-Truth. However, he can receive a massive leap if he faces Brock Lesnar and tries to secure a win without getting suplexed around the ring.

#2. Penta can show the first signs of fear on WWE

This week on SmackDown, John Cena admitted that he was afraid of facing Brock Lesnar and he would never pick him as an opponent in any universe. Interestingly, the Stamford-based promotion has a star who knows no fear, Penta El Zero Miedo.

The luchador has established himself as a tough nut to crack and someone who almost always wins if his opponents don’t cheat. It would be interesting to see if Brock Lesnar becomes the first man to make Penta experience fear.

#1. Dominik Mysterio has never faced Brock Lesnar

Dominik Mysterio is slowly starting to take on bigger opponents and trying to rely on himself over his teammates to win matches. His latest title defense against AJ Styles saw him use a clever tactic by taking off his boot to escape a submission hold and use it as a weapon. Owing to this, Dirty Dom defeated The Phenomenal One at the 2025 SummerSlam.

The Judgment Day member will now need to face bigger and stronger enemies while defending his Intercontinental Championship. Since Mysterio had tried to poke Styles upon his return post-injury, WWE can make the IC Champion pull off the same thing against Brock Lesnar. While the one-sided outcome is plainly visible, Dirty Dom can surely deliver a few surprises to The Beast Incarnate.

