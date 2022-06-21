10 Current WWE Superstars who are surprisingly best friends in real life 

Several stables and tag teams on WWE TV are currently built around family members and real-life best friends, while other storylines allow friends to work on-screen as rivals.

There are several well-known friendships in WWE at present, including Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin, Bayley and Sasha Banks, and even Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. However, many others may have escaped the WWE Universe's attention.

The following list looks at just ten current WWE Superstars who are surprisingly best friends in real life.

#10/9 Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest have recently come together on WWE TV as two-thirds of The Judgment Day. The duo recently kicked Edge out of the group and have instead sided with Finn Balor.

Ripley is a popular star in the women's division, and while she has many friends both on and off-screen, the former women's champion is part of a friendship group that includes Riddle and Damian Priest.

The three stars often hang out outside the ring and share images on Instagram together, where they support each other through the trials and tribulations of being a WWE Superstar.

Back in October 2021, when Ripley lost her luggage ahead of a WWE live event, The Nightmare turned to her best friend Damian Priest and borrowed his gear for the show.

#8/7 Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose debuted on the main roster together as two-thirds of Absolution after starting their careers on Tough Enough. The two women have been pushed on the main roster together in the past before Rose defeated Deville back at SummerSlam in 2020 and forced her to leave.

In the years that have followed, Rose has made a name for herself as the leader of Toxic Attraction in NXT, while Deville has been pushed as a WWE official. Despite being on separate rosters and not working together for several years outside of the ring, Rose and Deville are still close friends.

So much so that the duo are set to open their own donut shop together, something that Deville recently revealed to Forbes.

"So myself and Mandy Rose, who is also a WWE superstar and my former tag team partner and best friend, we own a donut company. We started a kind of social media donut show five, six years ago now, and we saw that it piqued people's interest and people were interested in watching us eat donuts and talk about them."

She continued:

"And so we started a YouTube series a few years back where we traveled the globe for WWE, and whatever city we were in, we would just try the local donut shop and then we would rate them. And it kind of became this thing that we didn't think it would become, and our fans loved it and it was super just fun and lighthearted, just something we could interact with the fans by doing," via ComicBook.

#6/5 Riddle and Randy Orton

Riddle made several enemies in WWE when he first made his way up to the main roster, including Brock Lesnar and Goldberg, but it appears that Randy Orton has a soft spot for the former champion.

The two men have been working closely together on RAW over the past few months after Orton himself reportedly requested to work with the former MMA fighter. Riddle recently opened up about their relationship as part of a UK press conference where he revealed that Orton was helping him through his recent divorce.

"I feel like me and Randy have really connected as friends because he’s helped me out a lot in life, went through a divorce, this, that, and the other thing, and I’m on the road all the time. Randy’s been through it [divorce] unfortunately himself, so he was kind of helping me with that," via Sportskeeda.

#4/3 Pete Dunne and Mark Andrews

Pete Dunne portrays Butch on SmackDown alongside Ridge Holland and Sheamus. While the trio have been pushed as the best of friends on the show, in real life, Dunne is still best friends with Mark Andrews after the duo made it to WWE together.

The two men are also the co-founders of Defend Indy Wrestling, a clothing brand that helps support the independent circuit.

Andrews and Dunne have been wrestling since they were teenagers and have faced off several times. However, the duo recently revealed that their dream is to face off at WrestleMania.

“People can probably predict this already, but, it’s gotta be Pete Dunne, Me and him, we started pretty much at the same time. I had his first match when he was 12 and I was 14, so, and we wrestled all across the world together. We faced off against each other in the first UK Tournament in one of my favorite matches. If I got to do Wrestlemania, I’d want to be across the ring against him and also for that UK Championship, as well,” via WrestlingInc.

#2/1 WWE stars Liv Morgan and Aliyah

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce ALIYAH 3:17 @WWE_Aliyah twitter.com/RealTaylorWild… My mentor, my coach, the women that helped me start it all! My first interview in 6 years! You guys are not going to want to miss this one My mentor, my coach, the women that helped me start it all! My first interview in 6 years! You guys are not going to want to miss this one 💗 twitter.com/RealTaylorWild… Aliyah has been my best friend since 2015. She keeps her business and thoughts to herself. She works REALLY hard. I know when you guys listen to her first ever interview in 6 years with WWE, you’ll fall in love with her just like I did 🖤 twitter.com/WWE_Aliyah/sta… Aliyah has been my best friend since 2015. She keeps her business and thoughts to herself. She works REALLY hard. I know when you guys listen to her first ever interview in 6 years with WWE, you’ll fall in love with her just like I did 🖤 twitter.com/WWE_Aliyah/sta…

One of the most surprising friendships in WWE at present is between Liv and Aliyah. The two women are on separate brands, but as younger female wrestlers, they have come through the ranks together and built an impressive bond.

Despite this, Liv Morgan and Aliyah haven't been given the chance to show what they can do as a team, which is strange given the number of tag team partners Morgan has been given in her short main roster career.

Aliyah has been a part of WWE now since 2015 and only recently made the move up to the main roster, but in her time with the company, she has remained close to Morgan, and the two women have been pushing the women's division in recent months.

