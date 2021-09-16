10 Currently active WWE RAW Superstars over the age of 40

WWE has signed a number of young superstars in the past and has since allowed them to flourish as part of the company. The likes of Roman Reigns and Alexa Bliss are complete products of WWE's Performance Center, whilst several other stars were signed following Independent circuit stints.

The age of WWE Superstars seems to be getting much older since the company has become reliant on part-time wrestlers and stars that they consider to be trustworthy.

The recent WWE Championship storyline between Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton had a combined age of almost 90 years old. Incredibly, despite the recent influx of younger talent, much of the Monday Night RAW roster is dominated by superstars over the age of 40.

#10. WWE Superstar The Miz - 40 years old

The Miz hasn't been seen on WWE TV for several weeks after turning on his long-time best friend John Morrison. It's unclear why The Miz has been absent, but he is expected to pick up his feud with Morrison upon his return.

The Miz has been part of WWE since 2005 when he came into the business as a reality TV star and has since climbed through the ranks in the company. The star is now a former world champion and WrestleMania main eventer but is still one of the company's most reliable performers at the seasoned age of 40.

#9. Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston - 40 years old

Kofi Kingston is currently part of the Tag Team Division on Monday Night RAW alongside Xavier Woods. The duo recently celebrated their fellow friend Big E's WWE Championship win, just two years after Kingston's.

Like many of the stars who make up this list, Kingston has been part of the company for more than a decade and has been able to prove his worth in that time. Kingston is now a 13-time Tag Team Champion, three-time United States Champion, four-time Intercontinental Champion, and a former World Champion.

That's quite the resume for a superstar who has only recently turned 40 years old.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun