10 Currently active WWE Superstars over the age of 40 on Monday Night RAW

There have been several online reports over the past few months regarding WWE's reliance on older superstars on their main roster.

The recent men's Royal Rumble match only included two WWE stars under the age of 30. This year's Elimination Chamber matches also failed to include anyone under the age of 35, further proving the point.

Many WWE Superstars remain with the company for much longer as part of the current era. There are others who were signed later in their careers. This is why there are several WWE stars over the age of 40 on both SmackDown and RAW at present.

The following list looks at just 10 currently active male WWE Superstars on Monday Night RAW who are over the age of 40.

#10. Former WWE Champion The Miz - 40-years-old

The Miz recently had a run as WWE Champion after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber. The Miz quickly lost the Championship to Bobby Lashley but is still set to be part of the WrestleMania card when he takes on Bad Bunny.

The Miz initially debuted in WWE back in 2006 and has since won the World Championship twice and main evented WrestleMania. Miz also has his own reality TV show alongside his wife and former WWE star Maryse, which shows how far he has been able to come over the past 15 years.

#9. Former WWE Champion Randy Orton - 40-years-old

Randy Orton is currently scheduled to face off against The Fiend at WrestleMania next weekend. The two men have had quite the feud over the past few months, which has questioned many of the beliefs of the WWE Universe.

Orton initially made his debut in WWE back in 2002 and for almost two decades he has been seen as the future of the business. Orton became the youngest world champion in WWE history back in 2004 and has since gone on to win a world championship 14-times throughout the course of his lengthy career.

It's hard to believe that The Viper is just 40-years-old since it seems as though he's been part of WWE for much longer, it also appears as though Orton has many years ahead of him in a WWE ring.

