David and Goliath: Ten classic match ups between differently sized pro wrestlers.

The Great Khali looks down on Rey Misterio

The difference in size between these wrestlers is insane!

Wrestling has been dominated by big men in the past, but in the new era things are changing. AJ Styles is widely recognized as the most popular attraction on WWE television these days, and he is under six feet tall. However, there is always a certain special attraction about seeing a smaller athlete try to best a veritable giant.

Pro wrestling fans will almost always cheer for the underdog, and being much smaller than your opponent automatically puts you into that category. There is a level of drama and excitement present when these David vs. Goliath contests unfold.

Here are ten of the most stunning size difference match-ups in wrestling history.

#1 Ivan Putski vs. Ox Baker

Ivan Putski, left, takes on Ox Baker

"Polish Power" Ivan Putski was a fixture of the 1970s pro wrestling scene, and wrestled into the 1980s as well, even enjoying a WWE run. At just under five foot eight, he was one of the shorter wrestlers of his era but made up for it in girth and bulk.

Ox Baker was known for being stiff and brutal in the ring, but jovial outside of it. Standing at nearly seven feet tall, he looked immense when staring down Putski.

#2 Abyss vs. AJ Styles

Impact wrestling fans still fondly remember the feud between the Monster Abyss and AJ Styles.

The classic big man vs. quick man match up did not disappoint on any level. While Styles was obviously much smaller than his three hundred pound opponent, many fans were surprised that he could still lift Abyss up for many hard hitting moves, including the Styles Clash.

