10 dream intergender matches in WWE right now

This isn't quite the combination I had in mind...but it would still be fun!

The reemergence of James Ellsworth has led to a renewal of interest in intergender matches in WWE. Unfortunately, like most things about him and Carmella, the showings have been the latest footnotes in WWE's long list of bad parodies and attempts at humor rather than genuine points of drama and interest.

When it comes to intergender matches, WWE has much better alternatives than anything involving James Ellsworth. The current roster presents many mouthwatering combinations indeed.

Unfortunately, we're unlikely to ever see them, as anything more than joke intergender matches will be prohibited for the foreseeable future, so these matches will remain a fantasy as long as the performers are under WWE's confines.

That doesn't mean they aren't enjoyable to think about, though! The Mixed Match Challenge definitely gave us some clues as to how these kinds of matches could go.

Realistically, any combination of these performers would make for boatloads of fun. These are just the matches that I would book on the card if I was creating an intergender show

#1 Show-opener: Asuka vs Daniel Bryan

Would the "Yes" movement be ready?

Asuka and Daniel Bryan are two of the most technically sound wrestlers on WWE's roster. Both have an arsenal that emphasizes kicks and submissions. Both are charisma magnets that can invest any crowd into their matches. Seeing them go at it should be a no brainer.

A trade of Yes kicks between the two of them would make for an engaging spectacle all by its lonesome. Seeing submissions come from nowhere would also pop the crowd many times throughout the match.

On any intergender card, this would be an ideal curtain-jerker to get the crowd revved up and into the rest of the night.