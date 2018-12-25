10 extremely bold predictions for WWE in 2019

Can Finn Balor do the impossible in 2019?

Disclaimer: All the views expressed here are those of the author alone, and does not echo Sportskeeda's stance.

What a year!

That is honestly the only way to describe WWE in 2018, especially after The Shield reunion, Daniel Bryan's heel turn and Paige's retirement, but one has to wonder if the company will ever be able to top all of that. Furthermore, will they be able to overcome their lacklustre booking at the tail end of 2018 to do it?

In all honesty, WWE has a lot of terrible booking decision to overcome if they want 2019 to be a successful year and it's going to require the company to make some controversial decisions. Of course some of these decisions will succeed and some of them will probably fall flat, but maybe fans will meet them half way if the company starts trying again.

With that being said and another new year upon us, here are ten bold predictions for WWE in 2019. Keep in mind that some of these will involve some speculation and fantasy booking, but others will be based on rumours that are actually out there. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and also be sure to tell us what some of your predictions for 2019 are

#10 Ember Moon Wins The Women's Royal Rumble

Ember Moon deserves to win The Women's Royal Rumble in January

Its no secret that WWE will need a new champion on Raw when Ronda Rousey moves to Smackdown Live and who better to take up the mantle than Ember Moon? Not only does she have one of the most versatile move sets in the entire women's division, she also has a very unique look that will separate her from the pack.

Beyond that, her time teaming up with Ronda Rousey has done nothing but hype her up as the next big thing and that's what WWE needs to capitalize on! With that in mind and Monday Night Raw needing to move on from Rousey by the middle part of 2019, why not kick that into motion by having Moon win The Royal Rumble?

