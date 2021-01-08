10 face-offs WWE could be planning for the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble

The 2018 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view was the first time in the history of WWE in which female Superstars received a Royal Rumble match of their own. Before that, fans had watched several women such as Beth Pheonix and Kharma enter the men’s Royal Rumble matches to have some memorable face-offs.

The Women’s Royal Rumble match has allowed WWE an opportunity to build some big matches and rivalries for the female Superstars. Last year, the Royal Rumble was won by Charlotte Flair. However, Bianca Belair, Shayna Baszler, and Naomi got a chance to shine during the match.

This year, WWE could be looking for something similar and could give a major push to some Superstars. At the same time, they will be planning to have some memorable face-offs.

With that in mind, let’s look at a list of 10 face-offs WWE could be planning for the women’s Royal Rumble this year.

#10 Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez could meet once again at the Royal Rumble

At WWE NXT New Year’s Evil, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez competed in a Last Woman Standing match. While Ripley had defeated Gonzalez in their earlier matches, Gonzalez managed to put The Nightmare down for the ten-count.

WWE could bring the angle into the Royal Rumble where Gonzalez could be one of the women from NXT to participate in the match. WWE could allow her to dominate and cause some eliminations, before coming face-to-face with Ripley.

This could be a significant face-off in this year’s Rumble as the two powerful women have a lot of history and WWE could bring their NXT rivalry into the Royal Rumble ring.

#9 WWE could bring Mercedes Martinez and Shayna Baszler face-to-face in the Royal Rumble

Shayna Baszler & Mercedes Martinez teeing off on national TV.



AN ABSOLUTE MOMENT.🙏#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/8X31PHB6Rr — Will Mahoney (@HeelWillMahoney) January 16, 2020

The Royal Rumble match is made up of Superstars from all three brands of WWE. This allows the company to come up with face-offs between some Superstars who have a lot of history. WWE NXT’s Mercedes Martinez is one Superstar who has a lot of history with Shayna Baszler.

The two competitors first met in WWE during the Mae Young Classic. However, Martinez was Baszler’s teacher before she got into WWE.

Keeping that into mind, WWE could orchestrate a big face-off between the two women. This could give the creatives a chance to allow Martinez to eliminate Baszler and leave a mark on the show.

Martinez seems like the next big thing on NXT, and the Royal Rumble match could help her grow as a Superstar in the eyes of the WWE Universe.