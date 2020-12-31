6 times WWE Hall of Famers spoke highly of NXT stars

WWE NXT Superstars have been doing a phenomenal job in recent years. This has enabled them to turn NXT around from being a developmental brand for several years to a proper third brand since 2019.

After defeating RAW and SmackDown at Survivor Series 2019, the Superstars of NXT made their way to WrestleMania 36. While the brand's build has died down in recent months, we’ve seen some top main roster Superstars return to NXT to make a statement.

Many NXT Superstars' performances have also caught the eye of several WWE legends and Hall of Famers. While Shawn Michaels, William Regal, Triple H, and Mark Henry have been more vocal about NXT Superstars' thoughts, a few other big names have also pointed out their favorite NXT workers.

This has helped the brand gain even more publicity and has given a big boost to several former and current NXT Superstars who’ve continued to perform at the highest level.

This article will look at six times WWE Hall of Famers spoke highly of NXT Superstars.

#6 WWE Hall of Famer Triple H has praised NXT Superstar Tyler Rust

No man is more dangerous in WWE NXT than Tommaso Ciampa. The former NXT Champion has impressed the WWE Universe with every single performance, and it seems like he will be sticking with the brand for a long time.

Ciampa recently got into a rivalry with Timothy Thatcher, which led to a collision with Thatcher’s student, Tyler Rust. Rust made his WWE debut against Ciampa and impressed the entire NXT Universe with his in-ring performance.

Advertisement

Rust went on to lose the match, but he gave the former NXT Champion a tough fight and earned some praise from WWE Hall of Famer Triple H.

Triple H is the NXT leader and has been doing a phenomenal job backstage. That’s not all, as many of the men and women who Triple H has praised in the past have gone on to become world champions in WWE.

To hold your own in an @WWENXT ring against @NXTCiampa is no easy task .... @TylerRust_WWE had a star-making performance. First of what will be many... #WeAreNXT #WWENXT https://t.co/flUYOIy4x1 — Triple H (@TripleH) December 17, 2020

The Game took to Twitter and claimed that performing in an NXT ring against Ciampa is not an easy task, and Rust managed to hold it out. He further went on to say that this will likely be the first of many more top performances from the youngster.

Such high praise from a perfectionist and 14-time world champion will definitely do Rust a world of good in WWE.