WWE News: Hall of Famer says Rhea Ripley will be the next Rock and John Cena

Mark Henry compared Rhea Ripley to two of the all-time greats

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently made some incredibly bold comments on the Busted Open Radio show, directed towards NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. Henry compared her to himself when he was 23 years old, and added that Ripley's going to transcend wrestling in the next 15 years. He then compared Ripley to some of the biggest Superstars who have ever stepped foot in the squared circle, including The Rock and Jogn Cena.

"She’ll be the next Rock. She will be the next John Cena, she will be able to be the next Batista. She should be able to go outside of wrestling and make a living because she’ll be a big mainstream star."

Ripley gave a star-making performance during Survivor Series weekend, by first winning a War Games match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, and then pinning Sasha Banks to win a 15-Women Triple Threat Survivor Series Elimination Match at the namesake PPV the following night.

On the December 18 edition of WWE NXT, Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler to win the NXT Women's title, and has become the first female to have won both the NXT Women’s and NXT UK Women’s titles.