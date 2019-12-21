WWE News: Seth Rollins reveals who he stole the Curb Stomp from

Abhilash Mendhe Published Dec 21, 2019

Rollins hitting the Curb Stomp

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently spoke with WWE on FOX's digital team and opened up on his signature move, the Curb Stomp. Rollins made it clear that he can't take credit for inventing the move, and added that he stole the move from a Japanese in-ring legend.

I will say, first of all, I can’t take credit for inventing the move. I did not. I did not innovate to maneuver. I stole it, yanked it, from a Japanese legend, Naomichi Marufuji. He used it to expertise for years. So I took it from him and I was kind of using it as a setup move for a long time.

Rollins further said that he used the move on Tyson Kidd once, and the latter was so impressed with it that he advised Rollins to use it as his finisher. Kidd believed that the Curb Stomp was the kind of move that could be executed at any time, and didn't take a lot of setup.

Rollins has been using the Curb Stomp for a long while now. He won the Universal title in the opening match at WrestleMania 35 by hitting a low blow on Brock Lesnar, followed by a Superkick and three consecutive Curb Stomps. Rollins has also used Triple H's Pedigree on various occasions during his WWE main roster stint.