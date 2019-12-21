WWE News: Dana Brooke reveals how she met Batista for the first time

Dana Brooke and Batista's Twitter exchanges have been the talk of the town lately

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated recently interviewed SmackDown Live Superstar Dana Brooke, who discussed a variety of topics in regards to her career. Brooke talked about her latest Twitter exchanges with WWE veteran Batista and opened up on how she met him for the first time.

I’ve known Dave for a couple years, especially when my ex was bodybuilding. Dave was big in the fitness and bodybuilding scene, and that’s how we met. I’ve always respected what he’s accomplished in WWE and in the movies, and I was quite surprised when he tweeted at me. I’m a very private person, so it was a little shocking for me that everything was out there. But it’s so awesome that people have been so supportive.

Batista recently announced on Twitter that he is single, which resulted in a long string of Twitter exchanges between The Animal and Brooke. Brooke later revealed on WWE's The Bump that she and Batista were set to go out on a date. WWE later incorporated this real-life exchange into a storyline involving Brooke, Drake Maverick, and a returning Elias. Brooke even amusingly threatened Maverick that she would unleash Batista on Maverick if he doesn't stop making advances on her.