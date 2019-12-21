AEW News: Cody Rhodes responds to accusation that he is angry with WWE

All Elite Wrestling EVP Cody Rhodes recently responded to a Twitter user, who put up a sarcastic tweet hinting that Rhodes isn't grateful for what WWE did for him. The tweet indicated that even though WWE paid for Rhodes' training, paid him a lot of money, "allowed him" to meet his future wife, and allowed the duo to quit, he still bears ill will towards the promotion. Rhodes noticed the tweet and posted a response to the same.

Rhodes said that he has often praised WWE in the past. He added that he just gave WWE the rights to use Dusty Rhodes' name for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Check out the exchange below:

Ever since AEW came into being, both WWE and AEW have taken jibes at each other on various occasions. Triple H took a shot at AEW at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony back in April. Rhodes hit back by putting up an elaborate entrance at AEW's Double Or Nothing event, which saw him destroy a throne with a sledgehammer. There have been instances though, where Rhodes heaped praise on WWE, and recently made a wholesome statement directed towards Triple H.