WWE News: Becky Lynch teases potential match with Impact Wrestling star

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 21, 2019

Dec 21, 2019 IST SHARE

Becky Lynch vs Tessa Blanchard would be a bout many wouldn't want to miss

Impact Wrestling star Tessa Blanchard and WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch aren't exactly strangers. The duo once played the parts of Rosebuds for former WWE Superstar Adam Rose, before their Pro Wrestling careers took completely different routes.

Blanchard recently posted a throwback picture of herself and Lynch on the former's official Twitter handle, which features the two of them as Rosebuds. Lynch responded to Tessa and indicated that the two would have a match sometime in the future. Check out the exchange below:

Someday. 👋 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 20, 2019

Tessa Blanchard is currently one of the most popular wrestlers on Impact Wrestling, and is all set to make history at the January 12 "Hard To Kill" PPV, where she will challenge Sami Callihan for the impact Wrestling World Heavyweight title. As for Becky Lynch, she paid her dues for a while before skyrocketing to the top spot in WWE, and won the first-ever main event in WrestleMania history earlier this year.

With how the careers of both of these women turned out, a match between the two would be nothing short of a dream bout for many fans.